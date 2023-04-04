Nearly 1.5 million Japanese people of working age keeps a solitary living as social loners

According to a government survey, nearly 1.5 million working-age Japanese individuals are living alone as social recluses. These individuals are referred to as ‘Hikikomori’ and account for 2% of people aged 15-62. The survey showed that a large number of Hikikomori withdrew from mainstream society due to relationship issues or after losing their jobs. The poll was conducted in November 2020 by the cabinet office, and it involved 30,000 individuals between the ages of 10 and 69 across Japan.

About a fifth of the respondents aged 15-39 had been socially isolated for six months to less than a year. Over 20% stated that they had experienced problems with interpersonal relationships, while slightly more than 18% attributed their isolation to the pandemic. Among the 40-64 age group, 44.5% of respondents said that their behavior had been triggered by leaving their jobs, while 20.6% cited the pandemic.

These results reveal a growing demographic reality in Japan. To address the issue, some local authorities have taken action. For instance, Edogawa, a ward in Tokyo, has announced that it will host metaverse socializing events from June, enabling Hikikomori to interact with people through their avatars. The ward is home to over 9,000 individuals, including students who have stopped attending classes, some of whom identify as Hikikomori.

‘We don’t believe that offering a metaverse will solve everything. It may be beneficial for some people,’ said the ward’s mayor, Takeshi Saito, according to the Mainichi Shimbun. ‘We are targeting individuals who cannot leave their homes and have not interacted with others. We want to help them take the first step forward.’