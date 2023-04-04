NIA investigates Kozhikode train fire in Kannur

On Tuesday, a team of three officers from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived in Kannur to collect details regarding the recent fire incident in the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express’ D1 coach. The NIA officers, from the Kochi and Bengaluru offices, conducted checks within the same bogie where the incident took place. Railway Protection Force IG G M Eswara Rao also examined the train bogie. According to Manorama News, there are chances of the NIA taking over the investigation of the incident, which resulted in three deaths and nine injuries.

The suspect, who is believed to be a native of Uttar Pradesh, is still absconding. Reports indicate that the suspect travelled from Kannur to Mangalore and then to Delhi after committing the crime. Two of the nine injured in the fire have left the hospital, while seven others are still undergoing treatment. One person’s condition is reported to be serious.

In related news, on Tuesday, the Anti-Terrorist Squad questioned a 25-year-old man named Shahrukh Saifi from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the incident. He was later released.