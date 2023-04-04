People must be cautious of a new Covid strain: Health Ministry

According to a top Union Health Ministry official, the new Covid variant poses less risk and is unlikely to result in an increase in hospitalisations, but people must remain vigilant. “New strains continue to emerge as a result of mutation…this is a new variant that has emerged…this would not result in an increase in hospitalisations, so there is a low risk associated with it,” the top official said on Monday. He went on to say that the strain had been isolated in the lab and that it had been studied. “However, there is still a need to remain vigilant,” the official said. Furthermore, he stated that the current increase in Covid cases could be attributed to the spread of the XBB 1.16 variant throughout the country.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday, India saw a single-day increase of 3,641 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total active caseload to 20,219 cases. The death toll has risen to 5,30,892, with 11 deaths in a 24-hour period recorded in Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, and Rajasthan. According to the data, the death toll also includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala. The daily positivity rate was 6.12 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was 2.45 percent. The total number of Covid cases was 4.47 crore (4,47,26,246).