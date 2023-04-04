SLINEX-23 is being held in Colombo by the navies of India and Sri Lanka

The Indian Navy announced Tuesday that the 10th edition of SLINEX-23, a bilateral maritime exercise, will be held in Colombo this month. The Indian Navy said in a statement that the exercise, which began on April 3 and will last until April 8, is divided into two phases: a harbour phase from April 3 to 5, followed by a sea phase from April 6 to 8. The Indian Navy is represented by INS Kiltan, a Kamorta class ASW corvette, and INS Savitri, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, while the Sri Lanka Navy is represented by SLNS Gajabahu and SLNS Sagara. The exercise would also include Maritime Patrol Aircraft, helicopters, and Special Forces from both sides.

SLINEX aims to improve interoperability, mutual understanding, and best practises while jointly undertaking multifaceted maritime operations, the Navy stated.During the harbour phase, professional, cultural, and sporting events, as well as social exchanges, are planned to “further strengthen the bonds of friendship and camaraderie between both navies.”