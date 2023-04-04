Kallanum Bhagavathiyum
State government makes face masks mandatory for government employees

Apr 4, 2023, 04:56 pm IST

Mumbai: District administration in Satara, Maharashtra has made wearing of mask compulsory for employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks. Satara Collector Ruchesh Jaivanshi issued an official order for this.  The decision was taken considering the rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.

Satara Collector also urged all residents in the district to use face masks and maintain social distancing, and hand hygiene in crowded places such as weekly markets, bus stands, congregations, and weddings.

248 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death due to the infection  was reported in the state on Monday. On Sunday, Maharashtra had reported 562 Covid-19 cases.

