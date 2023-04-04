The country’s active Covid cases have risen to 21,179.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday, India recorded 3,038 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 21,179. With nine deaths, the death toll rose to 5,30,901. Two deaths were reported from Delhi and Punjab, one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand in a 24-hour period, and two reconciled by Kerala, according to data updated at 8 a.m. The total number of the Covid case was 4.47 crore (4,47,29,284) According to the ministry, active cases now account for 0.05 percent of total infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.76 percent. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 4,41,77,204, with a case fatality rate of 1.19 percent. According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the nationwide vaccination drive.