World Bank lowers India’s GDP forecast for 2023-24 by 30 basis points

The World Bank reduced India’s growth forecast for 2023–2024 from earlier 6.6% to 6.3% in its most recent India Development Update report. According to the World Bank, India’s growth is anticipated to be limited by external challenges and slower consumption growth. According to a release on Tuesday, rising borrowing costs and slower income growth will have an impact on private consumption growth, and the removal of pandemic-related fiscal support measures is expected to slow down government consumption growth.

Despite some indications of growth moderation, it was maintained that India’s growth is resilient and still going strong. India had one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, despite the fact that there are still major obstacles to overcome in the global environment. Regarding India’s inflation, it stated that despite the country’s high headline inflation rate, it is expected to drop to an average of 5.2% in 2023–2024 as a result of falling global commodity prices and a moderating domestic demand. According to the World Bank, strong service exports and a declining merchandise trade deficit will help the current account deficit drop from an estimated 3% of GDP in the recently concluded 2022–2023 period to 2.1% of GDP in the coming years.