Airport in this Indian city to temporary close both runways for six hours: Know the reason

Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai will temporarily close its both runways on May 2 for six hours. The airport informed that its runways– RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32– will be closed for maintenance work under its monsoon contingency plan.

CSMIA informed that the temporary closure will be from 11 am to 5 pm. The authority has already issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) in this regard. All operations will resume as usual from post 5 pm on May 2.

‘The CSMIA is one of the world’s busiest single runway airports and witnesses nearly 900 flight movements each day. The airport has a network of runways, taxiways and apron encompassing nearly 1,033 acres. Thus, to ensure operational continuity during the monsoon months, timely check and repair work on the runways and associated facilities is of utmost importance to maintain its health and operational continuity,’ said CSMIA in a statement.

The repair work is done yearly especially during monsoon.