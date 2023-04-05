Alain Delon, the legendary French actor is set to auction his impressive art collection worth millions

Alain Delon, a famous French actor who starred in classic movies like Purple Noon and Le Samouraï, has decided to auction his impressive art collection. According to the news agency AFP, the auction will take place in June and will include more than 80 artworks from Delon’s private collection. The collection is valued at 4 to 5 million euros and includes classic works by famous artists like Delacroix and Veronesi. Delon’s iconic roles in classic French films of the 1960s, such as La Piscine, The Leopard, and The Samurai, made him a symbol of French style during that era. The auction will take place on June 22 after the artworks are exhibited in several major cities including New York, Hong Kong, Geneva, London, and Paris.

Delon expressed in the auctioneer’s catalogue, published by Bonhams Cornette de Saint Cyr in Paris, that he bought his first drawing in London in 1964. Over the years, he continued to collect more drawings, portraits, and sculptures that moved him and were part of his life. Delon’s impressive collection includes several remarkable pieces, such as an oil painting by Raoul Dufy worth between 600,000 and 800,000 euros, and a Delacroix portrait from 1825 worth up to 600,000 euros.

In 2007, Delon sold a large collection of contemporary paintings, explaining that he disliked the idea of posthumous sales. He stated, ‘Some people buy cars, some people go to whores — I prefer portraits. I bought for passion, never for investment.’ In recent years, he has also sold off his collections of wine, watches, and weapons, shedding various parts of his estate.

Apart from his successful career in acting, Delon was known for his playboy image and several high-profile relationships. He has won numerous accolades throughout his career, including a Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival. Although he has retired from acting, Delon remains active in his philanthropic work and art collection.