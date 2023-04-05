Elderly woman receives praise for preventing train accident

A 70-year-old woman from Mandara in the city has received widespread acclaim for her exceptional foresight, which helped avert a train mishap near here recently. According to railway police, the incident happened on March 21 at around 2.10 p.m., when the woman, Chandravathi, was outside her house and noticed a tree fall over the track between Padil and Jokatte. Chandravathi rushed inside her house, bringing out a red cloth and waving it to the loco pilot of the oncoming train, knowing that the Matsyagandha Express from Mangaluru to Mumbai would pass that way. When the loco pilot noticed it, he sensed danger and slowed the train, which came to a stop near where the tree had fallen on the track.

Later, railway personnel and local residents arrived and ensured that the tree was removed from the track. Railway police honoured the elderly woman on Tuesday at a ceremony attended by senior officials. According to Chandravathi, who recalled the incident, as soon as she noticed the tree falling on the track, she rushed home with the intention of informing someone. She had heard the train’s horn by then and realised there was no time to waste, so she dashed out with a red cloth. She dashed towards the track, waving the cloth. While running towards the track, Chandravathi said she didn’t have time to think about her recent heart surgery.