Woman kills ex-lover, buries chopped body

The horrifying details of a murder in Tamil Nadu, where a 39-year-old woman is accused of killing her ex-lover, dismembering his body, and discarding the pieces on the outskirts of Chennai, are coming to light. M. Jeyanthan (29), a ground staff member for Thai Airways at Chennai International Airport, has reportedly been named as the victim. Based on a complaint made by his sister P. Jeyakruba, Jeyanthan had vanished on March 18 and the Chennai police had filed a FIR and started looking for him.

Jeyakruba is a Madras High Court lawyer. Investigators discovered Jeyanthan was in a relationship with G. Bakkiyalakshmi of Pudukkottai after reviewing his call recordings and other evidence. She confessed to the crime during the interrogation. Bakkiyalakshmi, according to police, is a sex worker, and Jeyanthan was her client. Without his family’s knowledge, the couple began dating and married in 2020. They did, however, split up in 2021. Bakkiyalakshmi admitted to police that she murdered Jeyanthan on March 18, when he arrived in Pudukkotai to meet her. She allegedly cut up his body and packed it in a plastic bag. She later travelled to Chennai and abandoned them in Kovalam, a southern suburb of the city. According to police, three men who allegedly assisted her in committing the crime and dumping the body are still at large.