According to the UN, at least 21 people were killed in Somalia’s flash floods

According to the UN humanitarian agency, at least 21 people, including six children, have died in Somalia’s flash flooding over the last week. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, heavy rains and flash floods have affected nearly 100,000 people in the previously drought-stricken Bardhere district of southern Somalia’s Gedo region. The flooded area is near Ethiopia, which has been hit by heavy rains, causing water levels in the Shabelle and Juba rivers to rise. The national agency provided food rations to 250 affected families in the Bardhere district, which included rice, flour, and oil.

The flash floods destroyed four schools and 200 latrines, disrupting learning for 3,000 children, according to the UN’s humanitarian agency. According to the UN report, more than 1,000 hectares of farmland have been swamped. Floods in northern Somalia have also left a path of devastation. The flash floods occurred during the country’s fifth season of severe drought, which left 8.25 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and displaced more than 1.4 million people, according to the UN agency.