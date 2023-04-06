Congress senior leader AK Antony’s son joins BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: Anil Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister AK Antony, joined the BJP today. Anil Antony was Convener of KPCC Digital Media and the National Co-coordinator of AICC Social Media and Digital Communications Cell. He joined BJP in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan.

Earlier Anil Antony resigned from all his posts in the Congress as his tweets against the controversial BBC documentary named ‘India: The Modi Question’ based on the 2002 Gujarat riots became controversial.