Kallanum Bhagavathiyum
NEWS

Congress senior leader AK Antony’s son joins BJP

Apr 6, 2023, 03:49 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Anil Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister AK Antony, joined the BJP today. Anil Antony was Convener of KPCC Digital Media and the National Co-coordinator of AICC Social Media and Digital Communications Cell. He joined BJP in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices fall marginally 

Earlier Anil Antony resigned from all his posts in the Congress as his tweets against the controversial BBC documentary named ‘India: The Modi Question’ based on the  2002 Gujarat riots became controversial.

shortlink
Apr 6, 2023, 03:49 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button