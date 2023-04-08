Fuji Soft Group proposed to open a centre of excellence in Odisha

According to an official statement, Fuji Soft Group, a Japanese IT major, has proposed to open a centre of excellence (CoE) in Bhubaneswar. The proposal was made during a visit to Japan by an Odisha business delegation led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who met with major players in the Japanese IT and IT-enabled services sector. According to the statement, the CoE would add to the burgeoning field in Bhubaneswar, which is already a popular hunting ground for marquee labels. NITKAL (Nihon-UTKAL) has also collaborated with Odisha University of Technology and Research to establish a dedicated skill development centre to meet Japan’s high demand for trained workers. According to NITKAL, it is in talks with IIIT Bhubaneswar about establishing a dedicated Japan-centric centre for skill development. NYK Lines (Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha) has expressed a strong desire to establish dedicated shipping lanes from Paradeep, Gopalpur, or Dhamra ports to transport green ammonia to Southeast Asia and Japan.Sumitomo Corporation expressed interest in developing green hydrogen and green ammonia storage facilities. They are focusing on Gopalpur, which has a SEZ nearby, according to the report. Patnaik directed that a road map for these investments be developed.