Ramadan 2023: Gulf country announces amount of Zakat al Fitr

Doha: The Department of Zakat Affairs at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in Qatar has announced the amount of Zakat Al Fitr. The authority also urged all to pay Zakat Al Fitr for themselves and their dependent on time, whether male or female, minor or adult.

The authority informed that the amount of Zakat Al Fitr for the month of Ramadan 1444 AH, equivalent to QR 15. This must be paid before the Eid Al Fitr prayer. The Director of the Zakat Affairs Department urged the public to pay the Zakat Al Fitr to the Zakat Affairs Department, the official government agency concerned with collecting Zakat in the country.

Zakat Al Fitr is a charity taken for the poor a few days before the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The amount can be given from the first day of Ramadan and until the morning of Eid Al Fitr – before the Eid prayer time. Every Muslim man and woman, who owns more than what he or she needs, is obligated to give Zakat Al Fitr as prescribed by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).