Tamil Nadu CM: Uninterrupted state funding crucial for India’s prosperity

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized the importance of a cooperative federalism and autonomous states in the development of India. Speaking at a function in Pallavaram, he stated that ‘Prosperous and strong States are the true indicators of cooperative federalism and vibrant India.’ He added that the Dravidian model of governance in Tamil Nadu is implementing many social and infrastructure development projects, stressing that ‘if there is to be true federalism at the Centre, then States should be autonomous.’

Stalin also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the Tambaram elevated corridor, the four-laning of the East Coast Road, and the widening of the Chennai-Kanchipuram-Vellore highways, as well as the Chennai-Madurai national highway. He also requested the introduction of the Vande Bharat express train service between Chennai and Madurai, and a reduction in ticket fares.

Regarding railway projects, Stalin stated that Tamil Nadu, as India’s second-largest economy, has not been given adequate importance by the railways. He urged the Prime Minister to increase fund allocation for railway projects in the state and speed up pending projects. He also stressed the need for sufficient allocation for the expansion of airports in Tamil Nadu, including the building of a new modern airport in Parandur and the expansion of existing airports like Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, and Thoothukudi, all of which require funds for land acquisition and development.

In conclusion, Stalin emphasized that the prosperity of diverse, multi-ethnic, and multi-lingual states is crucial for the development of India as a whole. ‘India as a nation will prosper only when funds flow from the Centre for the development of diverse, multi-ethnic, and multi-lingual States does not falter,’ he said.