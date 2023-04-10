Date for urban local body polls announced in this state

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission announced the dates for the urban local body polls in the state. The election will be held in two phases, on May 4 and 11 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar announced this. Model code of conduct across the state has come into force after the issuance of the election notification.

As per State Election Commission, there will be elections for a total of 14,684 posts in 760 urban local bodies in the state. Elections will be held for 17 seats of mayor, 1,420 of corporator, 199 of nagar palika parishad chairperson, 5,327 of nagar palika parishad member, 544 of nagar panchayat chairperson and 7,178 seats of nagar panchayat member. The mayor seat in Agra has been reserved for SC (female), Jhansi for SC, Shahjahanpur and Firozabad for OBC (female), Saharanpur and Meerut for OBC, and Lucknow, Kanpur and Ghaziabad reserved for women. Eight mayor seats of Varanasi, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Bareilly, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan will be unreserved.