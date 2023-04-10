Fire erupted on hill in South Goa district

A fire broke out on a hill in South Goa district on Monday, a month after fires destroyed forests in multiple locations throughout the coastal state, including the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, according to a senior official. The fire was discovered on Sunday night at Korpa Dongor, a hill near Canacona town in South Goa, according to a forest department official, and was put out early Monday morning. The fire could be seen from the Canacona-Margao Highway, which is eight kilometres away.

The sudden fire was seen emanating from the hill, and the fire and emergency services were notified, according to the official. The work to extinguish the fire began immediately and lasted until early Monday morning, he said. According to the official, the fire has been brought under control but not completely extinguished. The cause of the fire was being investigated. Last month, on March 4, fires broke out and destroyed forests in the Mhadei, Netravali, and Bhagwan Mahaveer wildlife sanctuaries. The Indian Navy and Air Force assisted in putting out the fires.