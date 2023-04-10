Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked

Officials said that traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was halted on Monday after stones were fired from a hillock overlooking the strategic road in Ramban district. According to officials, the road was closed around 9.45 a.m. at Chamalwas, five kilometres ahead of Banihal town. The highway, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country, has not yet been restored, they said, adding that the road clearance agency has moved its men and machinery to clear the debris.