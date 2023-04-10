Papalpreet Singh arrested from Hoshiarpur

Police in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur arrested radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s close aide Papalpreet Singh on Monday. According to them, Papalpreet was apprehended as part of a Punjab Police operation that included its counter-intelligence wing. Papalpreet is regarded as his mentor and is said to have had contact with Pakistan’s ISI. Amritpal and Papalpreet had been on the run since March 18, when the Punjab Police launched an investigation into the Khalistan sympathiser and his associates. On March 18, the radical preacher escaped the police net in Jalandhar district by switching vehicles and changing his appearance. He and his associates have been charged with spreading discord among classes, attempting to murder, attacking police officers, and obstructing the lawful discharge of public servants’ duties.