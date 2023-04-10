Psychiatric organisation supports LGBTQA community’s right to marry and adopt

According to an apex body of psychiatrists in India, members of the LGBTQA community should be treated as citizens of the country, with equal access to marriage, adoption, education, employment, property rights, and healthcare. There is no evidence that lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and asexual (LGBTQA) people cannot do any of the above, and discrimination that prevents them from doing so may lead to mental health problems, according to a statement issued on April 3 by the Guruguram-based Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS). According to the statement, the IPS supported the decriminalisation of homosexuality and those on the LGBTQA spectrum under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code in 2018, stating that these are variants of normal sexuality, not deviant and certainly not an illness. The IPS is well aware that a child adopted into a same-gender family may face difficulties, stigma, and discrimination along the way. It is critical that, once legalised, such LGBTQA parents raise their children in a gender neutral, unbiased environment, according to the report.