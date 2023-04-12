Four people killed in shooting at the Bathinda military base in Punjab

On Wednesday morning, shooting broke out at the Bathinda military base in Punjab, killing four people. The Southwestern Command, headquartered in Jaipur, confirmed the incident in a statement, stating that the firing incident was reported in the early hours of the morning around 04: 35 hours inside the Bathinda Military Station. The Quick Reaction Teams have been activated, and the 10 Corps of the Indian Army is stationed at Bathinda. The area was sealed off and cordoned off. The army reported that the search operations were underway.

According to sources, the incident has been reported to the police and other agencies, and a high alert has been issued. According to sources, the shooting incident took place close to an artillery unit’s officer mess because families also reside nearby. Two days prior, the unit’s INSAS rifle and some rounds of ammunition had vanished from the unit’s property. An officer stated that an inquiry will be ordered in the matter to determine the facts of the case and fix responsibility.