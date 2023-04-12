Prime Minister to flag off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express train: Know fare, route and timings

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today flag off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express train. The Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer train service will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually. This train is the 14th Vande Bharat train in India.

The train will run on the Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment route and the regular service will start from April 13. The train will stop at Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon. The Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance between Delhi Cantonment and Ajmer in just 5 hours and 15 minutes. The new semi high-speed train is likely to run on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Ajmer-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express will depart from Ajmer at 6:10 AM and reach New Delhi at 12:15 PM. The New Delhi-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express train will leave New Delhi at 6:10 PM on the same day and arrive in Ajmer at 12:15 AM the following day.

Vande Bharat trains List:

New Delhi – Varanasi Vande Bharat Express;

New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express;

Gandhinagar- Mumbai Vande Bharat Express;

New Delhi – Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express;

Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express;

Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express;

Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express;

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express;

Mumbai- Solapur Vande Bharat Express;

Mumbai- Shirdi Vande Bharat Express;

Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin- Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati station Vande Bharat Express;

Secunderabad- Tirupati Vande Bharat Express;

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express.