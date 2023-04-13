Nitish Kumar meets Congress and AAP leaders

In the midst of speculation about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being named UPA convenor, the JD(U) leader, along with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, called on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday to discuss strategy for forming an anti-BJP front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Nitish and Tejashwi later met AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Both Kharge and Rahul described the meeting as historic because it set the stage for Opposition unity. We’ll all work together to get there, Kharge said. Kharge met Nitish, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray just days ago. Nitish arrived in Delhi on Tuesday and met with RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav. In Patna, RJD spokesperson Bhai Birendra said Nitish would be given the authority to act as UPA convenor. Since leaving the NDA alliance in Bihar, Nitish has been at the forefront of bringing disparate parties together to present a united front against the BJP. Nitish told the media, if everyone agrees, we will work together. The Congress has already taken some steps and spoken with some political parties. We are also in discussions.