Administration disallowed Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar

The authorities have prohibited congregational prayers on Jumat-ul-Vida (the last Friday of Ramadan) at Kashmir’s grand mosque, Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, according to the Jamia’s management committee on Friday. According to a statement issued by Anjuman Auqaf, the management committee of Jamia Masjid Srinagar, the District Magistrate and police officials visited the grand mosque at 9.30 a.m. and asked the management to lock the gates because the administration has decided that Jumat-ul-Vida prayers will not be permitted at the Masjid. While criticising the move, the Anjuman stated that it has caused great distress to lakhs of Muslims who have traditionally come from all over the valley to offer prayers at Jamia Masjid on the last Friday of Ramadan.

On Friday, large crowds will gather in mosques and shrines across J&K to commemorate Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday prayers of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Last year, the authorities also prohibited ‘Jumat-ul-Vida’ congregational prayers and ‘Shab-e-Qadr’ (night long prayers) at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid.