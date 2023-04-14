Brendon McCullum, England coach, faces inquiry for betting advertisement

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is investigating the involvement of head coach Brendon McCullum in an advertisement for a Cyprus-based online betting company, according to Reuters. The ECB’s anti-corruption codes prohibit players and officials from taking part in or promoting betting on matches. McCullum, who became England’s Test coach in 2022, has been featured in advertisements for 22Bet on YouTube. His association with the company dates back before he took the England job, having previously worked as head coach for Kolkata Knight Riders. An ECB spokesperson confirmed they are discussing the matter with McCullum and looking to ensure their rules around gambling are being followed.

‘We are currently exploring the matter and in discussions with Brendon around his relationship with the Cypriot-based betting company, 22Bet,’ the spokesperson said. ‘We have rules in place around gambling and will always seek to ensure these are followed.’