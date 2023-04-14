Footbridge collapse during Baisakhi celebrations ; 40 injured

Forty people were injured, including several children, when a footbridge collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Friday, according to officials.The incident occurred during Baisakhi celebrations at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of Chenani block, they said. According to officials, a large number of people were on the bridge when it collapsed. According to Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, the bridge collapsed due to overloading because a large number of people were on it at the time of the accident.

According to officials, police and relief teams rushed to the scene and began rescue operations.According to them, the injured have been admitted to Chenani hospital. Four of the injured have been taken to District Hospital Udhampur, according to officials. Videos and photos purporting to show the extent of damage in the remote Chenani block have gone viral on social media.