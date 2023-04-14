Private sector bank hikes interest rates on bulk fixed deposits

Mumbai: Leading private sector bank in the country, ICICI Bank has revised its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits. The lender hiked the interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than Rs 2 crore to less than Rs 5 crore.

Customers can now get interest rates between 4.75% and 7.25% on deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The lender is now offering a maximum interest rate of 7.25% on deposits with a term of 1 year to less than 15 months.

Bulk FDs maturing in 1 year to less than 15 months will fetch an interest rate of 7.25% and an interest rate of 7.15% on those deposits maturing in 15 months to 2 years. The bank offers 6.75% interest rate on those maturing in 3 years to 10 years and interest rate 7.00% on a deposit tenor of 2 years and 1 day to 3 years.