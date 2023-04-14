Youth arrested for allegedly stabbing sex worker

A 26-year-old Indian-origin man was arrested in the United States at a New Jersey hotel for allegedly stabbing a sex worker after an argument over money. Vineeth Ravuri, a Jersey City resident, was arrested on April 9 at the Aloft Hotel in Secaucus after police received a phone call from a woman requesting assistance, according to a statement from the Secaucus Police Department. According to the statement, Ravuri and the woman met at the hotel with the intention of engaging in sexual activity in exchange for money, but when the woman asked him to leave the room, he brandished a knife and demanded his money back. He lunged at her when she refused, and the woman received a laceration to her finger and buttocks as a result of the struggle. According to the statement, the woman managed to escape the room and call for assistance. Officers discovered Ravuri in the hotel lobby with blood on his jacket and foot, as well as a bloodied knife used in the assault. He was later placed under arrest. The woman was treated at the scene for her injuries. Meanwhile, according to the statement, Ravuri has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, criminal restraint, unlawful possession of a weapon, and engaging in prostitution.