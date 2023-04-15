Centre declares there is no shortage and prohibits the import of dairy products

The Centre said on Friday that India would not consider importing dairy products such as ghee and butter from other countries, despite rising dairy prices due to increased demand. Parshottam K Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, dismissed concerns about rising dairy prices, claiming there was no shortage of milk and dairy products. There is no shortage of dairy products, and there will be no imports, he said. We are constantly monitoring the situation and see no reason to import any dairy products, he added. He recognized that demand for dairy products increased following the pandemic. However, he insisted on increasing milk production in some untapped regions of the country. He claims that there are some untapped areas in the country that could help increase milk production. Last week, NCP chief Sharad Pawar wrote to Rupala to express his opposition to dairy imports. He claimed that the import would harm the country’s dairy farmers by depriving them of the price for their produce.