Elon Musk’s SpaceX to carry out its first test flight of ‘Starship’

SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk, is set to conduct the inaugural test flight of its new Starship rocket. This rocket is said to be the most powerful ever built by SpaceX and is designed to transport humans to the Moon and beyond.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has given approval for the launch, which is scheduled to take place on Monday. The license was granted on Friday, allowing SpaceX to launch its space vehicle into orbit. This license was a crucial step towards SpaceX’s goals in space.

The Starship launch is highly significant, as it is the space capsule that NASA has chosen for its Artemis III mission. Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter to express his excitement about the upcoming test flight.

The FAA has confirmed that SpaceX has met all safety, environmental, policy, payload, airspace integration, and financial responsibility requirements, following a comprehensive evaluation process. The license is valid for five years, and SpaceX’s most powerful rocket ever can take off anytime from 5:30 am to 2 pm Central time on Monday, as per regulatory notices filed on Friday.

The news agency AFP reports that the launch is set to take place at 7 am (1200 GMT) from SpaceX’s Texas base. If the attempt is postponed, fallback times have been scheduled for later in the week.

Starship is composed of a reusable capsule that carries crew and cargo, as well as the first-stage Super Heavy booster rocket. The Artemis III mission, which is slated for late 2025 at the earliest, will take humans to the lunar surface.