Summer foods a woman must eat during pregnancy

As per experts, it is essential for the health of both the mother and baby to consume a healthy and well-balanced diet during pregnancy. It is very essential to stay hydrated during summer and for this women consume foods that are refreshing and nutritious.

Here are five summer foods that expectant mothers should not miss:

Watermelon: Watermelon is a refreshing summer fruit that is packed with essential nutrients such as vitamin C, potassium, and magnesium. It is also rich in antioxidants that can help boost the immune system and protect the body against free radicals. Watermelon is 92% water, so it helps hydrate body during summer months.

Tomatoes: Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C, which is essential for the development of the baby’s immune system. Tomatoes are also rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that can help prevent certain types of cancer.

Mangoes: Mangoes are rich in vitamins A and C. These vitamins are essential for the baby’s eye development and immune system. Mangoes are also rich in fiber, which can help prevent constipation during pregnancy.

Yogurt: Yogurt is an excellent calcium source that is crucial for the growth and development of the baby’s bones and teeth. It is also rich in probiotics, which can help improve digestion and boost the immune system.

Leafy Greens: Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and arugula are packed with essential nutrients such as folate, iron, and vitamin K. These nutrients are essential for the baby’s growth and development. Leafy greens are also rich in fiber, which can help prevent constipation during pregnancy.