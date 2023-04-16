Tharoor: COVID halted Centre’s bid to make India a Hindu Pakistan

Shashi Tharoor, a Congress MP, has suggested that India was saved from turning into a Hindu Pakistan due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tharoor had warned that if BJP won the 2019 General Elections, India would become a Hindu Pakistan. He cited the legislation on triple talaq and the abrogation of Article 370 as examples of his prediction. However, COVID-19 halted the legislative momentum as the country had to focus on tackling the pandemic, Tharoor said during an interaction at the Press Club in Mumbai on Saturday.

Tharoor also criticized the current government’s appointment process for heads of autonomous institutions. He said that loyalty tests seemed to be the sole criteria for the appointments, which leads to the weakening of institutions. Tharoor referred to former Chief Election Commissioners TN Seshan and J M Lyndoh as examples of individuals appointed based on their independence and integrity.

Tharoor accused the Center of intimidating the Press and suggested including freedom of press and non-interference in the Congress party’s manifesto if he had a voice in it.