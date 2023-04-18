Iron hoarding collapses in Pune: 5 killed, 2 injured

Pune: At least five persons were killed and two others injured on Monday evening when an iron hoarding collapsed on them due to strong winds on a service road in Pimpri Chinchwad township in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said. The deceased have been identified as Shobha Tak (50), Varsha Kedaro (50), Bharti Manchak (33), Anita Umesh Roy (45) and Ramavadh Atmaj (29).

The incident occurred on a service road along the Mumbai-Pune highway in Ravet Kivale area. ‘Some people had taken shelter under the iron hoarding due to strong winds. Suddenly, the structure came crashing down on them, killing five persons and injuring two others’, a police officer said.

He said five bodies have been recovered and a search operation is underway to find out if anybody is trapped under the hoarding. The injured persons have been rushed to a hospital.