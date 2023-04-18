Mukul Roy, TMC leader, goes missing; complaint lodged by his son

Senior leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Mukul Roy, has reportedly gone missing, according to his family members. Speculations are rife about his visit to Delhi. Roy’s son, Subhragshu, claimed that his father has been ‘untraceable’ and ‘missing’ since Monday evening, and a missing complaint was lodged at Kolkata’s NSCBI Airport Police Station. ‘Till now I am unable to contact my father. He is untraceable,’ said Subhragshu, also a TMC leader.

Roy’s close aides revealed that he was scheduled to fly to Delhi on Monday evening. ‘As of now, we know that he was scheduled to land at Delhi Airport at around 9 PM. But he is not traceable,’ a close aide said.

Roy, who was once the second-in-command in the TMC, had joined the BJP in 2017 after having differences with the party leadership. He was then made BJP national vice president. However, he won the 2021 assembly polls on a BJP ticket and later returned to the TMC after the results were announced.

The current development has come as a shock to the TMC, with many senior leaders expressing concern over Roy’s disappearance. ‘It is a matter of grave concern that such a senior leader has gone missing. We hope that he is safe and returns soon,’ said a TMC leader. The police have started an investigation into the matter.