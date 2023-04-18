Rice mill building collapses four labourers killed

According to police, four migrant workers from Bihar were killed and 20 others were injured when a three-story rice mill building collapsed in Taraori, Haryana’s Karnal district, early Tuesday. When the incident occurred at around 3 a.m, the building housed over 150 labourers. Four Bihar labourers were killed and 20 were injured, Karnal Superintendent of Police Shashank Kumar said. Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Karnal, told reporters, everyone who lives in the building has been identified. In total, 24 people were injured in the incident. Nearly 150 people lived in the structure, and some were able to escape through the windows on time. Twenty of the 24 people affected have been injured, and four have died. When asked about the cause of the building collapse, he stated, the building appears to be structurally unsafe at first glance. A committee led by a Sub-Divisional Magistrate has been formed to oversee this. Its member will be the Executive Engineer (Buildings and Roads). They will file a report about the incident. When asked if any action would be taken against the building owner, he stated, Whatever action is required by law, we will take. The site is currently being cleared of debris.