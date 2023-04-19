Eid Al Fitr 2023: Dubai authority announces Dubai Metro, bus timings

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the timings for Dubai Metro, tram and buses during the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

Metro, tram and buses: Metro Red and Green Line stations will operate from Thursday to Saturday, 5am to 1am; and on Sunday from 8am to 1am.

Dubai Tram will be operating from Thursday to Saturday from 6am to 1am and on Sunday from 9am to 1am.

Also Read: Public sector bank hikes loan interest rates

The timings of public bus stations across Dubai will be from 6am to 1am. Metro feeder bus stations will be synchronised with the timing of the first and last Metro journeys.

Vehicle testing centres: Customer service counters at vehicle testing centres will be closed during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. The vehicle testing service for technical inspection will be closed on Shawwal 1 and 2.

Customer happiness centres will be closed during the holiday. Smart centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Manara, Al Kifaf, and RTA’s Head Office will operate as usual around the clock.