More areas experiences above-normal temperatures

Rising temperatures and heat waves are scorching large areas of the country. According to data from the Indian Meteorological Department, the number of places with temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius has increased from 36 to 48 in the last two days. For the last two days, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh has been the hottest place in the country. On April 17, 36 locations had temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius. On April 18, the figure rose to 48. The maximum temperature is higher than normal, ranging from 2 to 8 degrees Celsius. The IMD observed heatwave-like conditions in nine sub-divisions encompassing seven states, with severe heatwave-like conditions over West Bengal, Bihar, and isolated pockets over east UP.

Maximum temperatures in most parts of central and east India, northern parts of peninsular India, and many parts of the plains of northwest India have ranged from 40 to 44 degrees Celsius over the last two days. As a result of the higher temperatures, there have been reports of forest fires in various parts of the country. Maximum temperatures in northern India and some parts of East and northeast India, Madhya Pradesh, and coastal Andhra Pradesh were 3-5°C above normal. According to IMD, there has been no relief from the heatwave over Gangetic West Bengal for 7 days, Coastal Andhra Pradesh for 5 days, Bihar for 4 days, and Punjab and Haryana for 2 days.