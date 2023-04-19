PM Modi to visit Kerala for two-days

On April 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Kerala for a two-day visit and take part in a number of events, including the ceremonial flagging off of the eagerly anticipated Vande Bharat Express train. The BJP state unit shared a poster on Facebook announcing the PM’s visit, stating that the world leader is coming to Kerala and that tens of thousands of people would participate in a huge road show in Kochi on April 24. The BJP state unit is making all arrangements to accord the PM a grand reception. They did not specify, whether the prime minister would participate in the road show or not, however said only that he would receive a grand welcome at this city’s international airport on April 25 when he arrives to launch the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express. The party believes that Modi’s visit will bolster their current campaign and launch their general election propaganda.