SonyLIV to venture into Malayalam with Jai Mahendran, a political drama

SonyLIV, a streaming platform, is set to make its debut in the Malayalam language with a political drama called Jai Mahendran. The show will revolve around the life of Mahendran, a shrewd officer who believes in achieving his goals through power plays and utilizing his influence within the system.

However, his freedom within the office comes to a standstill, and his ideologies get challenged when he becomes a victim of the same powerplay. To restore his reputation and safeguard his job, he devises a plan to manipulate the entire system to his advantage.

Jai Mahendran is being written, produced, and showrun by award-winning filmmaker Rahul Riji Nair. Srikanth Mohan directs the show, which features an exceptional ensemble cast that includes Saiju Kurup, Suhasini, Miya, Suresh Krishna, Maniyanpilla Raju, Balachandran Chullikad, Vishnu Govindan, Sidhartha Siva, and Rahul Riji Nair in pivotal roles.

According to Nair, Jai Mahendran aims to provide a balanced portrayal of the life of an officer from various perspectives. The show aims to shed light on a relatable and entertaining topic that illuminates the complexities of the system with its different regulations and power plays at various levels.

