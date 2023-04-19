US Energy Department warns Rosatom against interfering with Ukrainian nuclear power plant

Last month, the United States Department of Energy (DOE) sent a letter to Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy firm, Rosatom, warning them against any interference with the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. The plant reportedly houses US-controlled nuclear technical data that falls under export control by the US government. The letter, reviewed by CNN, was dated March 17, 2023, and was from the director of the DOE’s Office of Nonproliferation Policy, Andrea Ferkile, addressed to Rosatom’s director general.

The DOE’s export controls apply to goods, software, and technology that could be utilized in a manner that undermines the national security interests of the United States. The Energy Department’s letter warns Rosatom that any involvement by Russian individuals or entities in handling the US technology at the plant would be considered ‘unlawful.’

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is still operated by Ukrainian personnel, but it remains under Russian control following the invasion of Ukraine in February. Due to the intense Russian shelling in the area, the plant has been frequently disconnected from Ukraine’s power grid, sparking concerns about a potential nuclear accident.

The letter to Rosatom is especially significant as the US Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy had publicly supported the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. In a statement, the National Nuclear Security Administration of the Energy Department confirmed the letter’s authenticity but did not comment on regulatory activities.

Another letter, dated October 24, 2022, was also reviewed by CNN. This letter was from Andrea Ferkile to the Energy Department’s Inspector General and provided an outline of the technology that the US has exported to Ukraine for the plant. It reiterates that the department has no record of any current authorization to transfer this technology or technical data to any Russian individual or entity.

It is unclear whether Rosatom has responded to the DOE’s letter. However, the US government’s warning to Russia is notable given that Rosatom is a major supplier of nuclear fuel and equipment to the US, and the two countries have cooperated on several nuclear-related issues in the past.