World Liver Day 2023: These homemade drinks will cleanse and detox your liver

World Liver Day is observed every year on April 19th. The day is observed to raise awareness about liver diseases and their prevention. World Liver Day was established by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and was officially celebrated for the first time on April 19, 2012.

Here is 6 home made drinks that will help detox your liver:

1. Lemon Water: Lemon water provides a boost of vitamin C and helps the liver produce more bile, which aids in digestion. So always drink lemon water in the morning.

2. Green tea: Green tea contains antioxidants that can help protect the liver from damage caused by free radicals. It also helps promote weight loss, which lowers the risk of developing fatty liver disease.

3. Beetroot Juice: Beetroots are rich in antioxidants and nitrates that can help improve liver function. Drinking beet juice regularly can help detoxify the liver, reduce inflammation, and lower the risk of liver disease.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar: Drinking diluted apple cider vinegar can help liver detoxification by improving digestion, promoting bile flow, and reducing inflammation.

5. Turmeric tea: Turmeric is a anti-inflammatory and antioxidant drink. This drink helps to protect the liver from damage. Drinking turmeric tea regularly can aid in liver detoxification and improve liver function.

6. Cranberry Juice: Drinking cranberry juice can help protect the liver from damage caused by alcohol and toxic substances. Cranberry juice aids in liver detoxification and helps reduce inflammation.