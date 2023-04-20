CBI registers FIR against Oxfam India for violating the country’s foreign funding rule

Recently, the Indian government directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the Indian arm of the global NGO Oxfam. As a result, the CBI has filed an FIR against Oxfam India and its office bearers for violating the country’s Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

It is alleged that Oxfam India routed foreign contribution money to various entities, including for-profit companies in India, which goes against FCRA’s provisions. One such entity is the Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR), where employees and associates allegedly received foreign money in the form of commissions to evade the legal net.

According to the Union Home Ministry’s complaint to the central probe agency, Oxfam India received approximately Rs 1.5 crore into its Foreign Contribution Utilisation account between 2013 and 2016, instead of the designated bank account.

In 2019-20, Rs 12.71 lakh of this amount was transferred to CPR. As a result of these findings, the home ministry recommended a CBI investigation against Oxfam India. The FCRA licence of Oxfam India was suspended in January 2022, and the NGO filed a revision petition with the home ministry.

Similarly, CPR’s FCRA licence was suspended for six months on March 1, 2022, for violating the laws.

Despite the allegations, Oxfam India has denied any wrongdoing and filed a plea in the High Court to have its FCRA licence renewed. The company has claimed to have been cooperating with all government agencies since its FCRA registration was not renewed in December 2021.

The Delhi High Court has asked the Union government to respond to Oxfam India’s plea.