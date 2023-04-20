Five persons arrested for killing village head

Five people were arrested in connection with the killing of the ‘mukhiya’ (village head) of Barheet panchayat in Jharkhand’s Dumka district. Suresh Murmu, the mukhiya of Barheet panchayat, was shot dead on Saturday evening by unidentified individuals. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Jermundi, Shivendra was formed to investigate and apprehend the perpetrators involved in the incident after a case was registered on the statement of Surujmuni Tudu, wife of Suresh Murmu, on April 16 under sections 302 (murder), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), and section 27 of the Arms Act.

During the investigation, the SIT arrested one accused, Santosh Yadav, who allegedly spilled the beans during interrogation, according to the SP. He claimed that there was a feud between Hansdiha panchayat mukhiya Asha Hembram and Murmu, the mukhiya of Barheet panchayat, over the contract for beautification and construction of a “Jeharthan” (tribal place of worship), and that Hembram’s mother Taloko Soren was defeated in the panchayat election.Furthermore, Hembram held a grudge against Murmu for supporting some of her relatives with whom she had a land dispute in Jalwe village, as well as Murmu’s move to entice away her supporters in order to weaken her position in Hansdiha, according to a police officer.