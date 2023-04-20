Playback singer Pamela Chopra dies at 74

Pamela Chopra, the late filmmaker Yash Chopra’s wife and a playback singer, died on Thursday in a Mumbai hospital. She was 74 years old. Pamela Chopra died at Lilavati hospital, where she had been admitted after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Her sons, filmmaker Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra, survive her. The last rites were performed at 11 a.m., according to a statement from Yash Raj Films. “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning… We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection,” the statement read. Pamela Chopra married Yash Chopra in 1970 and was a major influence on his career. She sang several songs for his films, including “Surkh Jode Ki Jagmagahat” in Kabhie Kabhie, “Khude Se Jo Vada Kiya Tha” in Silsila, and “Ghar Aaja Pardesi” in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge. She wrote the story for Yash Chopra’s 1976 film Kabhie Kabhie, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. In Dil To Pagal Hai, Pamela Chopra is credited as a screenwriter alongside others, including her son and husband. Aside from singing and writing, she worked as a dress designer, producer, and associate producer for her family’s production company, Yash Raj Films. She most recently appeared in The Romantics, a four-part Netflix documentary series honouring Yash Chopra and his production company.