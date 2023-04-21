Avoid these 4 spices that increase the risk of heat stroke

India is witnessing extreme heat these days Extreme heat can cause heatstroke, dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat cramps. Therefore, it is essential to take all required precautions in these circumstances to avoid the negative effects of high heat.

As per experts, there are some spices that increase the chances of heat stroke. Excessive consumption of these spices generates more heat in our body and this increases the chances of heat stroke.

1. Black Pepper Powder: Black pepper should be consumed more in the winter because it is a warming spice that may raise body temperature.

Red Chili Powder: Red chilis is a heat-raising spice that may increase the risk of a heat stroke in our body. Try avoiding red chilis in summer or use them in moderation.

3. Garlic: Garlic causes excessive heat and sweating in the body, which may increase the chances of a heat stroke.

4. Ginger: Ginger is a hot spice that can cause heat in your body, making you feel uneasy in the stomach, and resulting in excessive sweating. If you don’t want to completely cut down its intake, consider consuming it in moderation.