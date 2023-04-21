No violation in the Robert Vadra-DLF land deal: Govt

Haryana government has informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that no violations of rules or regulations were discovered in the transfer of land by businessman Robert Vadra’s Skylight Hospitality to realty major DLF. The investigation was linked to a FIR filed in September 2018 in Gurugram against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, and others. The government stated in an affidavit filed with the court on Wednesday, It was reported by Tehsildar, Manesar, Gurugram that M/s Skylight Hospitality sold 3.5-acre land to M/s DLF Universal Limited on September 18, 2012, and no regulation/rules were violated in the said transaction. The Haryana Police, on the other hand, is investigating the record of financial transactions that occurred during the said transaction.