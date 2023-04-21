Verdict in the suicide case of Jiah Khan expected on April 28

Almost ten years after she was discovered dead at her home, a special CBI court here is expected to rule on the Bollywood actor Jiah Khan suicide case, in which her boyfriend and film star Suraj Pancholi has been charged with abetment, on April 28. On Thursday, Special CBI Judge AS Sayyad heard the final arguments from both sides and reserved his decision in the case. Jiah (25), a US citizen, was discovered dead at her Juhu home on June 3, 2013. Suraj was later arrested and charged with abetment to suicide on the basis of a six-page letter purportedly written by the Bollywood starlet. Jiah’s mother, Rabia Khan, a key prosecution witness in the case, told the court that she thought it was murder rather than suicide. Last year, the Bombay High Court dismissed her petition for a new investigation into the case. During her deposition, Rabia told the CBI court that Suraj used to physically and verbally abuse Jiah. Rabia told the court that neither the police nor the CBI had gathered any “legal evidence” to prove her daughter’s suicide.

Pancholi, the son of Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab from Bollywood, is currently out on bail in the case. The CBI claimed that the letter seized by Mumbai police, who began investigating the case on June 10, 2013, was written by Jiah Khan. According to the central agency, the note described Jiah Khan’s “intimate relationship, physical abuse, and mental and physical torture” at the hands of Pancholi, which led her to commit suicide.