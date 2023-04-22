Huawei launches Nova 11 series smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Huawei launched its Nova 11 series smartphones in China. The series includes Huawei Nova 11, Huawei Nova 11 Pro, and Huawei Nova 11 Ultra. The mid-range smartphones by the Chinese tech giant are all powered by the same chipset.

The base Huawei Nova 11 is available in a green called Color No. 11, alongside Luminous Gold Black, Snowy White, and Dawn Gold colour options. The 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,800), while the 256GB variant will cost CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,400).

Huawei Nova 11 Pro is also available in the same colour options as the base model. The 128GB variant is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,800), while the 256GB variant will cost CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,700).

The Ultra model is only offered in the Color No. 11 and Luminous Gold Black colours. It is available in a single 512GB storage option and is priced at CNY 4,449 (roughly Rs. 53,100).

Huawei Nova 11 specifications: The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2,412×1,084 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC with an Adreno 642L GPU. The handset runs on HarmonyOS 3 out-of-the-box.

The triple rear camera unit includes a 50-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro lens, and another unspecified lens. The front camera includes a 60-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It is backed by 4,500mAh battery unit with 66W Huawei wired fast charging support.

Huawei Nova 11 Pro specifications: Flaunting similar display specifications to the base Huawei Nova 11, the Pro version has a slightly larger 6.78-inch display. The model also has similar OS, SoC and camera specifications, with the only exception being a second selfie camera with an 8-megapixel portrait lens.

Huawei Nova 11 Ultra specifications: Almost identical to the Pro model in all aspects, the Huawei Nova 11 Ultra model only differs in three key details — it is only available in a single 512GB storage variant, is offered in leather finish green and black colour options and it supports two-way satellite messaging through the Chinese satellite navigation system Beidou.