Nani-Keerthy Suresh starrer ‘Dasara’ to release in multiple languages on Netflix next week

The Nani- Keerthy Suresh starrer ‘Dasara’, which premiered in theatres on March 30, is now set to make its digital debut. The film, directed by Srikanth Odhela, will be released on Netflix on April 27. According to Netflix India South’s tweet, the movie will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

It’s time to take out the fireworks because #Dasara is coming early this year! ?? Dasara is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on the 27th of April! #DasaraOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/fuchUwufRu — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) April 20, 2023

‘The story takes place in a village full of alcoholics and is framed by Telangana’s Singareni coal mines. There is a love story, coal stealing, and a lot of action in the film, which is set at a pub where members of the upper castes are forced to drink inside while those from the lower caste must drink outside. As the main character battles the upper caste for rights, the movie tackles themes of caste politics. The classic mass-produced action movie ‘Dasara’ conveys a societal message.

The movie also features Samuthirakani, Ahmad Harhash, Deekshith Shetty, Zareena Wahab, and Jhansi in addition to Nani and Keerthy Suresh, who play the key roles. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for the film, while Sathayan Sooryan handled the film’s cinematography. ‘Dasara’ is produced by Vijay Kumar Jaganti and Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banners of Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas. Starting with a great collection of Rs 23 crore on day 1, the film has grossed Rs 79.69 crore in 21 days at the box officce. The film received critical acclaim and praise from audiences for its raw performances, compelling storyline, and stunning cinematography.